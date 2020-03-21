Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,911 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Omnicell worth $30,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,288. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.41. 570,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

