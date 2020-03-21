Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 624.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Patterson Companies worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 430,304 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 111,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. 3,008,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

