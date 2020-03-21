Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $16.11 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,939,466 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.46% of Callon Petroleum worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 28,495,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,776,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.