Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,817,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 359,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the period.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

COLD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,807,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,869. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

