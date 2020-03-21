Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $22.68 Million Stock Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,554 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Potlatchdeltic worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 314,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.05. 863,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,962. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

