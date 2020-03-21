Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $26.35 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after acquiring an additional 281,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after acquiring an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,190,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,143,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

