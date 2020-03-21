Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $29.46 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of UniFirst worth $29,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $10.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $74,759.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

