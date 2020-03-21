Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $31.25 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $31,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,030 shares of company stock worth $2,032,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.86. 3,215,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

