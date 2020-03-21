Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $31.45 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 532,426 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

CSCO stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,329,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,147,900. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

