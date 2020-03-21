Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $21.93 Million Investment in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,373,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Vereit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.62. 20,489,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,709,980. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.