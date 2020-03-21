Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Littelfuse worth $21,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CL King boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.09. 192,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,938. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

