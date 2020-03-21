Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $26,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24,771.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,144,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,540,000 after buying an additional 4,127,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,922,000 after buying an additional 674,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after buying an additional 57,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,202,000.

Shares of BLV stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.63. 7,481,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.85 and a 12-month high of $117.59.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

