Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $31,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 792,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

