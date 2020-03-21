Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,197 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

NYSE HII traded down $10.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $148.48 and a one year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

