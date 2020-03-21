Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $32.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.70. 1,262,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.69. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $588.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

