Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 21,520 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Kaman worth $30,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 45.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

KAMN traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. 454,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

