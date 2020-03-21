Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 301,921 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 301,921 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 41.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the third quarter valued at $147,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 410,751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 118,850 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAG stock remained flat at $$8.23 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

