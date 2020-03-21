Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 306,997 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 306,997 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,090,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

