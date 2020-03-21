Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 3,184 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Credicorp worth $26,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 579,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,590,000 after buying an additional 186,197 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,093,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,149,000 after buying an additional 180,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,276,000 after buying an additional 178,382 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,336,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after buying an additional 77,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

BAP stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 759,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.83. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.90 and a twelve month high of $247.83.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

