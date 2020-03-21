Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 41,737 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,737 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Novanta worth $28,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Novanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,731,000 after buying an additional 90,144 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after buying an additional 149,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 300,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 237,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.40. Novanta Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

