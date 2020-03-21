Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 5,979 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $20,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 920,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,769. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

