Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $29.82 Million Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 723,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of James River Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2,628.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 183,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in James River Group by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.91. 404,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,381. The company has a market cap of $891.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

