Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417,309 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,438. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VNO shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

