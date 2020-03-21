WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 85% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Bittrex, FreiExchange and EXX. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $84,294.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, FreiExchange, Bittrex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

