WinCash (WCC) Price Tops $4.00 on Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00064111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $54,982.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WinCash has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000859 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

