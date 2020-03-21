Winco Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Winco has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Winco has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Winco token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Winco alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00363047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001084 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016245 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002362 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014450 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Winco

Winco (CRYPTO:WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io. The official website for Winco is winco.io.

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.