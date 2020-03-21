Winding Tree (LIF) Trading Down 21.3% This Week

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,151.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.02632802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00193273 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

