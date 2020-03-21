Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $44,653.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.02727529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

