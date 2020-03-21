Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $10,649,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

