World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.37% of World Fuel Services worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 304,944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,362,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,044 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 111,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.