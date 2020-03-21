Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $265,108.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $265,108.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $6,144.59 or 1.00339060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034687 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00092269 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000776 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000814 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00065387 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 950 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

