X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Achieves $834,123.30

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. X-CASH has a market cap of $834,123.30 and $4,564.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000748 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00086031 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000489 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000076 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,544,114,481 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

