XEL (XEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,022.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a total market capitalization of $298,016.81 and $1,022.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XEL has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

