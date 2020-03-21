Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Xilinx worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Xilinx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

