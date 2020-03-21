XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.24% of XPO Logistics worth $17,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $40.69 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

