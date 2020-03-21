XRP Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. XRP has a total market capitalization of $6.94 billion and $2.34 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ripple China, BitBay, GOPAX and C2CX. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.02660938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00193154 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00100193 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,064,426 coins and its circulating supply is 43,842,625,397 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

