XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. XYO has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $2,528.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, YoBit, KuCoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, XYO has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.04394924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00070140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003758 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, DDEX, LATOKEN, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

