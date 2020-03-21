Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 12,477.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Yelp worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,892,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 932,817 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 287,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $17.80 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

