Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Yelp (NYSE:YELP) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Yelp earned a daily sentiment score of 2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the local business review company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 2,256,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,318. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

