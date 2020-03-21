YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Cap of $8.38 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $7.05 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.02671217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191854 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,197,203 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.