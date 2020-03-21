YOU COIN (YOU) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.02764195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00194226 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,219,527 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

