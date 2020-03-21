Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report sales of $947.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $968.42 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $1.89 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Lee S. Wielansky purchased 14,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,181.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,792 shares of company stock worth $223,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

