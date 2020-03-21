Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

FBNC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 223,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,608. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 185,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Bancorp by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

