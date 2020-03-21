Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. First Financial Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,545. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

