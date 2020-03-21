Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,024,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 514,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 271,388 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 342,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,076 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 601,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

