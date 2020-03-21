Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $238.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James cut Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Oil States International by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 282,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,045. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.44. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

