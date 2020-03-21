Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Twin Disc reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twin Disc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Twin Disc stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 105,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

