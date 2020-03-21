Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce sales of $106.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $108.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $460.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $460.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $530.40 million, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $536.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of AOSL opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

