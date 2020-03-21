Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post sales of $212.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.00 million and the highest is $213.55 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $192.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $869.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $870.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $950.39 million, with estimates ranging from $937.20 million to $963.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $12.53 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

