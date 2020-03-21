Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.61 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post sales of $212.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.00 million and the highest is $213.55 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $192.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $869.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $870.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $950.39 million, with estimates ranging from $937.20 million to $963.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $12.53 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply