Zacks: Analysts Expect Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canon will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canon.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,719. Canon has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.